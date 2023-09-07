Police seeking info about suspicious incident reported near Breslau

Waterloo Regional Police reported a suspicious incident in Woolwich Township last week.

On August 31, a woman was jogging in the area of Chilligo Road and Rider Road near Breslau at about 8:50 a.m. when an unknown male driver passed her and took her photo. Then the man turned his vehicle around, drove past her again and took another photo.

The male is described as brown, approximately 20-year- old, with brown hair and a slight build.

The vehicle was a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, or leave anonymous information at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

This is the eighth suspicious incident noted by WRPS since last fall. Many residents on social media channels have expressed concern and confusion about a possible increase in occurrences.

Police spokesman Cst. André Johnson says police have not seen an increase in attempted abductions or reports of attempted abductions.

“We encourage anyone who is reporting on social media about these incidents to contact police to make reports. We have not received an increase in reporting on suspicious persons or vehicles. These incidents have not been verified, but we will fully investigate any report that is made to us,” he said via email.

AUGUST 25

1:15 AM | Three unknown suspects attempted to gain entry into a business on Bast Place in Woolwich Township. The suspects were unsuccessful and left the area. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

11:20 PM | An unknown suspect gained entry into a business on Parkside Drive in St. Jacobs and stole property. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

AUGUST 26

5:14 AM | An unknown suspect stole personal belongings from a vehicle that was parked on Peel Street in New Hamburg. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

8:19 PM | Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision on Line 34 in the Township of Perth East. One driver was transported to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Perth County OPP are investigating. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

11:30 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic on Wellington Road 18, Centre Wellington when the driver of a red coupe was stopped. As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old driver from Ariss was charged with ‘operate unsafe vehicle,’ ‘improper tires,’ ‘drive motor vehicle - fail to display two plates’ and ‘improper muffler.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in provincial offences court - Guelph on December 6.

AUGUST 28

6:20 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Shantz Station Road near Menno Street, east of Breslau, where the driver of a Toyota vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. The driver, a 30-year-old male, reported no physical injuries. He was subsequently charged with ‘careless driving.’

7:52 AM | Sometime between midnight and 6:15 a.m., an unknown person gained entry to a parked vehicle at an Alten Way, Heidelberg address and stole personal belongings. The unknown suspect(s) then used the garage door opener located inside the parked vehicle to gain access to the garage. The suspect(s) gained entry into a parked vehicle located inside the garage and stole personal belongings. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

SEPTEMBER 2

11:47 PM | Perth County OPP stopped a vehicle after the driver avoided the Reduce Impaired Driver Everywhere (RIDE) program on Fishleigh Street in Monkton. The driver, a 27-year-old Monkton man, was charged with ‘failure or refusal to comply with demand’ and ‘obstruct peace officer. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford on September 25.

SEPTEMBER 4

10:55 AM | A Wellington County OPP officer patrolling along Wellington Road 19 came across a serious collision that had just occurred. An SUV with a lone driver and a motorcycle with two occupants had collided on Wellington Road 19 at Wellington Road 16. The driver of the motorcycle, a 67-year-old Cambridge resident, was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The passenger of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

7:45 PM | Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a residential break-and-enter involving stolen firearms from a home in the area of Shantz Station Road and Cober Road. Sometime between September 1 and the time of the report, an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole several firearms and other personal property. Residents in the area with security cameras are asked to review their video footage between 6 p.m. on September 1 and 6 p.m. on September 4 for any suspicious vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

