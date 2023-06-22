Policies the opposite of what we need for good governance

Even as Premier Doug Ford was continuing his ill-considered “strong mayors” policy, local politicians were demonstrating why the province should limit their powers, not increase them.

Having started with Toronto – a clearly personal vendetta from the time he was a councillor and his brother Rob the mayor – Ford has since expanded so-called strong mayor powers to another 26 municipalities effective July 1. The list, which includes the region’s three cities, was compiled under the guise of increasing housing stocks, a Ford catch-all.

Even as they were being treated to the spectre of undemocratic governance – the changes allow mayors to push ahead with policies with just one-third of councillors on board – Region of Waterloo residents were hearing poor excuses for why their taxes will have to increase by 10 per cent in 2024, hot on heels of an unjustifiable 8.5 per cent hike this year.

That trial balloon should have been immediately deflated by elected officials, but that’s the same bunch who feel the need to expand photo radar in a clear money-grab proposition that does nothing for public safety but pushes our already imperilled society closer to the police state beloved by authoritarians.

Such threats come as residents would normally be heading into a happy-making summer season, though just now we’re coping with rampant inflation that’s put a damper on barbecue time – food prices are ridiculous, ditto for over-taxed beverages – and even vacation plans given that most of us are falling farther behind economically.

Ford’s strong mayors plans are clearly undemocratic. Local councils already do a poor job of looking out for the public interest – typically rubber-stamping bad staff-driven ideas – but cutting down even the limited debate we see now will only make matters worse.

This is a dangerous precedent to set and should be of great concern for anyone who values democracy and responsible democratic governance.

While the consequences of strong mayor policies are yet to be felt in Ontario, these policies have been implemented elsewhere and the results have been far from encouraging.

Not only were residents put under strain from the resulting tax burden, but the lack of public input led to a wide range of ill-considered decisions.

Even more concerning is the fact policies that concentrate power often undermine the ability of citizens to take responsibility for their own communities and make decisions which reflect their own values. Not, of course, that we see much of that kind of representative government today.

Certainly that’s the case with photo radar, what the region prefers to call automated speed enforcement. Already rolled out in some school zones, the plan is to expand to all of them ... and then beyond. As with 30-km/h speed limits, the idea is essentially a cash grab masquerading as a public relations exercise. The moves solve no problems, but serve only as de rigueur virtue signalling.

The cameras are put in place because they exist. Once installed, the revenue they generate becomes part of the budgeting process, and must be maintained and increased to pour money into municipal coffers – hardly a reason to support them, unless you’re a bureaucrat looking for alternatives to extract more from the already overburdened public.

Speaking of liberating money from people’s already embattled wallets, the proposed tax hikes would add hundreds of dollars to property tax bills, not just in 2024 but in perpetuity, with future high tax increases growing off the ever-rising baseline tax rates.

There’s no talk, naturally, of controlling costs internally, including excising a wide variety of programs and staff positions that serve little, if any purpose to the public.

The lesson from the last few weeks? We’ll continue to get all the poor governance that we accept.

