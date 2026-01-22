Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
So you’re having a colonoscopy: What to expect
Mayo Clinic Q&A

So you’re having a colonoscopy: What to expect

Observer Staff

Last updated on Jan 22, 26

Posted on Jan 22, 26

2 min read

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I just turned 45 and am dreading my first colonoscopy. Why do I need to be screened if I’m not having issues? Can you walk me through the process?

ANSWER: Feeling anxious or afraid surrounding a procedure, particularly when you’ve never done it before, is completely normal. The purpose of screening is to act before someone develops symptoms. If we’re able to identify polyps, which are precancerous lesions in the lining of the colon, we would then have the opportunity to remove them and prevent the development of cancer in the first place. So through screening, we can prevent cancer. At the time of diagnosing cancer, we’ve missed that opportunity.

; ;

Share on

Post In:

Food

Steve Kannon

READ MORE

Gwynne Dyer

READ MORE

Owen Roberts

READ MORE

Steve Galea

READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA