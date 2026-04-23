Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
These creamy potatoes are my new all-time favourite side dish

These creamy potatoes are my new all-time favourite side dish

Observer Staff
Observer Staff

Last updated on Apr 23, 2026

Posted on Apr 23, 2026

2 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

America's Test Kitchen

On The Menu

SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA