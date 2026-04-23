Why water workouts work wonders

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: We have a new fitness facility nearby. The pool schedule shows a number of water fitness classes. I’d like to try one to add variety to my regular fitness routine, but can I really get a good workout in water?

ANSWER: Regular exercise provides a wide range of benefits, including weight management, improved cardiovascular health and sleep quality. But for many people, common forms of exercise, such as walking, running and weight training, are a struggle due to pain, weakness, mobility issues or fear of falling.

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