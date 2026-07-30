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Steve Galea

Learning a few things from small fries

Steve Galea
Steve Galea

Last updated on Jul 30, 2026

Posted on Jul 30, 2026

2 min read

Anglers have a lot of opinions regarding the best fish finders on the market. Some think these are the most expensive, state-of-the-art units, with all sorts of GPS, mapping and imaging options. Others believe in simpler machines that cover the basics and are easier to use and understand.

But I know better. Experience has shown me that the best fish finder out there is a five-year-old kid with a Mickey Mouse fishing rod.

Fish fear them. And you should too.

I don’t care what kind of fish-finding setup you have, it cannot compete with a little kid with a child’s fishing rod paired with a worm and bobber, especially if that kid is adept at chanting “Fishy, fishy, come to me!”

; ;

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