Learning a few things from small fries

Anglers have a lot of opinions regarding the best fish finders on the market. Some think these are the most expensive, state-of-the-art units, with all sorts of GPS, mapping and imaging options. Others believe in simpler machines that cover the basics and are easier to use and understand.

But I know better. Experience has shown me that the best fish finder out there is a five-year-old kid with a Mickey Mouse fishing rod.

Fish fear them. And you should too.

I don’t care what kind of fish-finding setup you have, it cannot compete with a little kid with a child’s fishing rod paired with a worm and bobber, especially if that kid is adept at chanting “Fishy, fishy, come to me!”

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ;