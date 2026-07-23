Favouring the fishing fashionista

I suppose a lot of you already know this, but the sign of a good angler is not merely his or her ability to catch fish. Anyone can do that. And any five-year-old with a Mickey Mouse rod and reel can do it even better.

The sign of a good angler is that he or she knows how to dress throughout the angling season. Whether sashaying down a dock or taking a restful Sunday stroll into a new bait shop, the mark of a true angler is knowing how to work their look.

You need to have a style that turns heads and makes people think, “Now there goes a carp fisherman!”