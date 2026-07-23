Wellesley approves 25 year official plan to guide development

Wellesley Township expects moderate growth over the next 25 years, the timeline laid out in the new official plan approved this week by council.

The population is forecasted to grow by 14.5 per cent, to 14,200 from 12,400 today. That will require an additional 630 homes and 1,000 new jobs.

The plan shared at Monday night’s meeting contained the final tweaks of a document a year in the making, a process that included public consultations and input from stakeholders such as property owners and developers.