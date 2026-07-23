Mixed reviews for a Wellesley wind-turbine proposal still in its early stages

A company’s plan to bring wind turbines to Wellesley Township has met with mixed reviews.

“There’s about probably a 50-50 split,” Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak told The Observer of the reaction to a bid by Renewable Energy Systems Canada (RES) that was brought last month to township council.

“There are people who are absolutely opposed to it… if you drive through our countryside, it’s absolutely stunning,” he added.

Yet others believe there’s more upside than not, welcoming the prospect of turbines dotting the countryside.