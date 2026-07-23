Report: Farmers globally are stressed about income and climate

Over the past 20 years, Canadian farmers’ elevated stress and anxiety levels, which are significantly higher than the rest of the public, have become widely known.

And now, survey results that inform a new report out of Europe – alleging to be the largest ever of its kind – says that farmers everywhere are under the same gun. Canada is not an anomaly or an outlier on a chart: it’s like every other country, with farmers dismayed over widespread income loss, climate-driven production losses and dismal prices.

The online survey, by a nine-year-old Greece-based company called Wikifarmer (which describes itself as an “international agricultural platform”) invited farmers globally to participate.

More than 10,000 farmers from 158 countries answered the bell.