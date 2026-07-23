Pair of local players set to take part in national competition

Two Woolwich women are off to the U19 Canadian Fast Pitch Championship in Calgary next month

Emma Maric and Maddy Phillips head to the fastpitch nationals for the fourth time with the UTM Bandits. [Andea Eymann]

For the fourth time in a row, Woolwich’s Maddy Phillips and Emma Maric are off to the fast pitch nationals. The members of the U19 UTM Bandits will take part in the U19 Women’s Canadian Fast Pitch Championship next month in Calgary.

“It’s a very good opportunity and experience to be able to go to nationals four times throughout the years…and with the same group of girls,” said 18-year-old Maric, who hails from Winterbourne.

But this year may be the last time on the fastpitch softball team since the squad will be parting ways with different schools, and they won’t know if they will be able to field a team next year.