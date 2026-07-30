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Owen Roberts

Giant hogweed control getting stonewalled, says project leader

Owen Roberts
Owen Roberts

Last updated on Jul 30, 2026

Posted on Jul 30, 2026

2 min read

Alarms are sounding this summer about the spread of giant hogweed, a towering, nasty and aggressive weed that easily grows 10 feet tall.

Some people have called the plant majestic and spectacular, like Queen Anne’s lace (wild carrot) on steroids.

That uniqueness led to it being imported from its native Asia and cultivated here in the first place.

But although it looks fascinating, giant hogweed can cause third-degree burns if its clear, watery sap touches human skin… and even blindness if it comes in contact with your eyes.

; ;

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