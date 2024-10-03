Hot Off the Press
49th Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival
Intersection in Wellesley under scrutiny following fatal collision
Wellesley looks for federal funding to boost housing stock
Local schools see dip in standardized test scores
To mark Terry Fox day at Conestogo PS, students hear from a Fox
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
The View From Here: October 3, 2024
View From Here
Last updated on Oct 03, 24
Posted on Oct 03, 24
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/the-view-from-here-october-3-2024/
Post In:
View From Here
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Hats offs to the avid collector
Next Article
4-H support can inspire future farmers
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: October 3, 2024
Scott Arnold
Oct 03, 24
Lefcourtland: October 3, 2024
Jack Lefcourt
Oct 03, 24
READ MORE
Letters
Councils must come clean about Wilmot land grab
The Editor
Aug 01, 24
Workers make construction more liveable
The Editor
Jun 20, 24
Ford liquor fiasco a vote-buying scheme
The Editor
Jun 06, 24
READ MORE
Editorials
Rise of fake news highlights the role of actual journalism
The Editor
Oct 03, 24
Climate change demands real action, not local bromides
The Editor
Sep 26, 24
Municipalities can’t keep going back to the well
The Editor
Sep 19, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA