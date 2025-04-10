Hot Off the Press
Maryhill Historical Society
CWL meeting
WRPS Investigating after Vehicles Stolen from Kitchener Dealership
Rain couldn’t totally dampen spirits of those at sap fest
Snow and rain brought localized flooding as April got underway
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Enjoy coconut in every bite!
This everyday cake boasts big flavour that will keep you coming back to snack
Observer Staff
Last updated on Apr 10, 25
Posted on Apr 10, 25
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/this-everyday-cake-boasts-big-flavour-that-will-keep-you-coming-back-to-snack/
Post In:
America's Test Kitchen
Food
America's Test Kitchen
This everyday cake boasts big flavour that will keep you coming back to snack
Restaurant-worthy rib-eye steaks at home? Yes, it’s possible
Kids and adults alike adore this modern twist on a classic treat
Korean flavours enliven this simple weeknight dish of spicy chicken and slaw
Gather ’round a bowl of buttery, kale-studded colcannon this St. Patrick’s Day
On The Menu
Labour Day grilling should include this quick, easy pork dish
Breading is an age-old favourite
Making a hash of this is a good thing
Noodle soup goes veggie … and Persian
A flatbread ideal for some beer
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA