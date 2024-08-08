Hot Off the Press
Crosshill tombstone was a real puzzler for decades
No time? No problem. Quick pulled chicken sandwiches to the rescue!
Stoner, Colleen
The View From Here: August 8, 2024
Machines will not replace farmers
What's New
You’ll have this delicious sandwich on the table in 30 minutes.
No time? No problem. Quick pulled chicken sandwiches to the rescue!
Observer Staff
Last updated on Aug 08, 24
Posted on Aug 08, 24
1 min read
America's Test Kitchen
Food
America's Test Kitchen
No time? No problem. Quick pulled chicken sandwiches to the rescue!
Cradle sweet-tart, peak-of-summer fruit in the butteriest, flakiest pastry
An expert method helps you fry meaty pork chops to crunchy, juicy perfection
An inspired chicken breast dinner will see you through the dog days — and beyond
These spiced steaks become a complete meal with a side of rice and beans
On The Menu
Breading is an age-old favourite
Making a hash of this is a good thing
Noodle soup goes veggie … and Persian
A flatbread ideal for some beer
Wheat imposter makes for fine fritters
