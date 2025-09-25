Woolwich FD to take on training for mental health

The Woolwich Fire Department this week partnered with Wounded Warriors Canada, which aims to deliver innovative mental health training and counselling services to the townships’ volunteer firefighters and their families. From the left: Avril Tanner, Coun. Bonnie Bryant, Lilly Pease, Steven Boychyn, Greg Martin, fire chief Dennis Aldous, Mayor Sandy Shantz, CAO David Brenneman, Anna Salonen and Rae Ann Bauman of the Elmira Legion. Photo by: Andrea Eymann