Region seeking input on new waste management plan

Waterloo Region is updating its long-range plan for dealing with waste for the first time in more than a decade, and it’s looking for feedback from residents before moving forward.

The region last updated its long-term waste management strategy in 2013. The region hopes the new framework sets up waste management for the next 25 years.

The region’s Rachel Vaillancourt told The Observer that one of the biggest challenges is keeping waste out of landfills.

“We have a landfill, and we’ve got 20 to 25 years left in it, which we consider an amazing asset,” said Vaillancourt.

“This is an important asset, because without the landfill, there would be nowhere for us to dispose of our waste,” she added, noting the alternatives would be significantly more costly, such as shipping it to a site outside the region.

