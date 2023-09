In Loving Memory of

Dennis Lackner

November 4, 1950 – September 10, 2012

A loving person

So gentle and kind

What a wonderful memory

You left behind

Long days long nights

You bore your pain

To wait for a cure

But all in vein

Till God himself knew

What was best

He took you Home

And Gave you a rest.

Loving Husband of Marilyn

Quietly remembered every day

