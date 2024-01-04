Mastodon
Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
Easy pork dish goes from stove to table in less than an hour

Easy pork dish goes from stove to table in less than an hour

Observer Staff

Last updated on Jan 04, 24

Posted on Jan 04, 24

1 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo

America's Test Kitchen

On The Menu

Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA