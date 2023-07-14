Evelyn Jane Lane

June 21, 1952 - July 10, 2023

Evelyn passed peacefully with family at her side on Monday July 10, 2023 at The Hygate on Lexington Seniors Living, Waterloo, at the age of 71 years. Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Ross James Lane (2002); cherished mother of Brian Peter Lane (Erin) and grandmother of Bryson; sister to Geraldine Hotchkiss (Gary), Patricia Martin (Murray), Martin Bauman (Barb), Raymond Bauman (Barb), Dolores Ramirez (Miguel), Stewart Bauman (Cheryl), Eunice Frey (James), Pearl Frey (Wayne), and Jennifer Rice (Bill); sister-in-law to Vivian Chipman (Curt), Marilyn King, Linda Pindar (the late Ivan), Glen Lane (Valerie), and Marie Firlotte (Geronimo. She was predeceased by her parents Addison and Adina Bauman. The family will receive relatives and friends for a celebration of Evelyn’s life at Hawkesville Community Centre (3521 Broadway St Hawkesville) on July 31, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The gathering will include a short memorial followed by an informal reception with light snacks. In Evelyn’s memory donations may be made to Grand River Hospital Foundation.

