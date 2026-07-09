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I learned the secret to better egg salad
This dish is classic and comforting. [Alex Lepe/TCA]

I learned the secret to better egg salad

Observer Staff
Observer Staff

Last updated on Jul 09, 2026

Posted on Jul 09, 2026

3 min read

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