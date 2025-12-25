Hot Off the Press
Marc McInerney takes the helm at the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival Committee
Elmira’s Marlowe Schott serving as a linesman in PWHL this season
For a little while, we can at least pretend to be better
Covering a lot of ground, physically and spiritually
Making AI technology accessible to lower-level hockey organizations
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Lefcourtland: December 25, 2025
Lefcourtland
Last updated on Dec 25, 25
Posted on Dec 25, 25
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/lefcourtland-35/
Post In:
Lefcourtland
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Maryhill firefighter heads into retirement after 45 years
Next Article
Young Elmira dancer takes the stage with Ballet Jörgen’s Nutcracker
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: December 25, 2025
Scott Arnold
Dec 25, 25
Lefcourtland: December 25, 2025
Jack Lefcourt
Dec 25, 25
READ MORE
Letters
Township in the wrong over Breslau services
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Region must take no for an answer
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Arthur Street no place for bike lanes
The Editor
Dec 11, 25
READ MORE
Editorials
For a little while, we can at least pretend to be better
The Editor
Dec 25, 25
Trump’s latest overreach another reason to avoid U.S.
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Another example of region’s default to groupthink
The Editor
Dec 11, 25
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA