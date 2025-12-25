Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Young Elmira dancer takes the stage with Ballet Jörgen’s Nutcracker

Eliza Domzella will be performing the role of Klara when the Canadian-theme production comes to the Centre In The Square on Dec. 28

By Andrea Eymann

Last updated on Dec 25, 25

Posted on Dec 25, 25

4 min read

Young Elmira dancer takes the stage with Ballet Jörgen’s Nutcracker
Elmira’s Eliza Domzella will be dancing in the Ballet Jörgen’s Nutcracker, taking on the role of Klara, at the Centre in the Square in Kitchener on Dec. 28. [Andrea Eymann]

When Ballet Jörgen’s Nutcracker takes to the stage later this month at the Centre In The Square, among the dancers taking part will be Elmira’s Eliza Domzella.

The Nutcracker is set against the backdrop of Tchaikovsky’s traditional score from 1892, but Ballet Jörgen places it in a Canadian context rather than its original German setting, using the lakefront areas that inspired the artists who became the Group of Seven.

In this version, Klara is actually an orphan from another country who gets sent to a northern location where she reunites with her sister on Christmas Eve.

; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Andrea Eymann
Andrea Eymann

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA