Young Elmira dancer takes the stage with Ballet Jörgen’s Nutcracker

When Ballet Jörgen’s Nutcracker takes to the stage later this month at the Centre In The Square, among the dancers taking part will be Elmira’s Eliza Domzella.
The Nutcracker is set against the backdrop of Tchaikovsky’s traditional score from 1892, but Ballet Jörgen places it in a Canadian context rather than its original German setting, using the lakefront areas that inspired the artists who became the Group of Seven.
In this version, Klara is actually an orphan from another country who gets sent to a northern location where she reunites with her sister on Christmas Eve.