Young Elmira dancer takes the stage with Ballet Jörgen’s Nutcracker

Eliza Domzella will be performing the role of Klara when the Canadian-theme production comes to the Centre In The Square on Dec. 28

Elmira’s Eliza Domzella will be dancing in the Ballet Jörgen’s Nutcracker, taking on the role of Klara, at the Centre in the Square in Kitchener on Dec. 28. [Andrea Eymann]

When Ballet Jörgen’s Nutcracker takes to the stage later this month at the Centre In The Square, among the dancers taking part will be Elmira’s Eliza Domzella.

The Nutcracker is set against the backdrop of Tchaikovsky’s traditional score from 1892, but Ballet Jörgen places it in a Canadian context rather than its original German setting, using the lakefront areas that inspired the artists who became the Group of Seven.

In this version, Klara is actually an orphan from another country who gets sent to a northern location where she reunites with her sister on Christmas Eve.

