McRae, James

Our beloved James passed from this life on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the age of 13 years. Beloved son of Chris and Laura McRae. Dear brother of Donald, Benjamin, Peter (his best friend), Esther, Jude and Lois. James will also be missed by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and many friends who he loved.

He was a beautiful gift from God to his parents who saw him as a perfect boy. He was good, kind, strong and adventurous, full of life, but also meek, patient and humble, willing to admit his faults and weaknesses, compassionate and caring to young children, quietly serving his family and community wherever he was needed without being asked (or needing to be thanked). He was a good, kind and gentle brother to all his siblings. We love and miss him so much; his passing leaves a gaping hole which we can only hope to be remedied in the next life.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Woodside Bible Fellowship, 200 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira followed by a reception. Family interment will take place in Elmira Union Cemetery. The family suggests those wishing to make a donation in honour of James’ life to consider Foundation Christian School in Winterbourne, a place James loved and felt at home for ten years.

