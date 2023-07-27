Entered into the presence of his Saviour after a brief battle with lymphoma on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 44 years. Philip, of Elmira, was the beloved son of Roy and Miriam (Cressman) Biehn of Hawkesville. Loving brother of Justina Biehn of Elmira, Daniel and Rebecca Biehn of Kitchener, and uncle to Samuel Biehn. Philip is lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Predeceased by his sister Sarah (2003). Visitation took place on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. W., followed by a reception. Interment took place in Hawkesville Cemetery. Donations to Bloom’s Syndrome Foundation or Canadian Bible Society would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com



