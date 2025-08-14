Hot Off the Press
Last weekend’s Drayton Fair
Three hopefuls vying for ambassador title at Wellesley Fall Fair
Earlier dates one of the changes to this year’s Wellesley Fall Fair
Hot, dry weather prompts widespread ban of open burns
This ‘unbelievable’ tomato salad will be a hit at your next gathering
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
No more public money for professional sports venues
Editorial
Last updated on Aug 14, 25
Posted on Aug 14, 25
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/no-more-public-money-for-professional-sports-venues/
Post In:
Editorial
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Where a local tradition meets what innovation does well
Next Article
Martin, Laverne
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: August 14, 2025
Scott Arnold
Aug 14, 25
Lefcourtland: August 14, 2025
Jack Lefcourt
Aug 14, 25
READ MORE
Letters
Cost of gasoline in Elmira drives us out of town
The Editor
Jun 19, 25
Better gravel roads start with better grading
The Editor
Jun 12, 25
How is Black Beauty doing in Woolwich Township today?
The Editor
May 29, 25
READ MORE
Editorials
No more public money for professional sports venues
The Editor
Aug 14, 25
There’s no point in trying to appease a wayward Trump
The Editor
Aug 07, 25
There are many risks in rushing headlong into AI
The Editor
Jul 31, 25
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA