Martin, Laverne

Laverne was born April 24th, 1944 in Elmira, Ontario to Cleason and Elizabeth “Lizzy” Martin. He grew up with two older brothers and three older sisters Harvey, Reta, Elsie, Margaret and Earl. Laverne attended New Jerusalem Public School. It was a one-room schoolhouse with one teacher and eight grades (after elementary school he worked on the farm before seeking employment elsewhere). Martin’s Feed Mill in Elmira was owned by Laverne’s uncle so he started working in the feed mill until he was old enough to start his truck driving career. He drove for a few trucking companies before Challanger Motor Freight where Laverne received the 5 Million Miles Accident Free Award.

Laverne married Adele Brubacher on October 12th, 1965. He also learned some carpentry skills from his father-in-law Tobias “Toby” (Selina) Brubacher which were put to good use when they built the first house, then also the second house in Conestogo. This is where they raised their four children Derek (Linda) Martin, Sue Anne (Brian Lammert) Trevor (Merly) Martin, Elizabeth (Mike Gingrich). Loving Grandfather of Caelan (Abby) Martin, Micah Martin, Samantha Lammert& Chris Weileder, Cody & Kristen Lammert, Katie Lammert (John), Austin Gingrich and Haley Gingrich. Cherished great-grandfather of Blake Robert Lammert.

Laverne and Adele shared 60 years of marriage with Christ at the centre of our family enjoying much travel and family celebrations together including BBQ’d steak in the living room fire place at Christmas. A family gathering was not complete without Laverne’s Kettle Popcorn; he always enjoyed carrying a tune on his harmonicas.

Thank you to the medical team of Doctors and nurses at St. Thomas Hospital and Victoria Hospital in London, especially the staff at Sukura House Hospice in Woodstock.

Friends and family will be received at North Park Church (1510 Fanshawe Park Road E., London) on Wednesday August 20th from 1:30-3:30 pm. Burial at Siloam Cemetery. The Funeral Service will commence at North Park Church following the burial.

Message of condolence may be placed at www.MemorialFuneral.ca. Please consider donations to the Sakura House Hospice or North Park Go Mission Services.

