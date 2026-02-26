Kings split a pair of games to remain in third place

The Elmira Sugar Kings remain in third place after splitting a pair of games on the road, following a 6-3 win in LaSalle February 18 with a 6-2 loss in Chatham on Sunday.

The Kings (32-9-2-1) are now four points back of first-place Chatham (33-8-2-3) and one behind the St. Marys Lincolns (33-10-2) in the GOHL’s Western Conference, but with two games and one game in hand, respectively.

In LaSalle for a midweek clash against the Vipers, the Kings found themselves trailing twice before coming back to put the game away in the third.

