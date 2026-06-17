Wendell, Linda Yvonne



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at Hospice Waterloo Region at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Steven Wendell of Conestogo for 43 years. Cherished mother of Adam, Amanda (Chris), and Chris (Sandy). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Sam and Max; Beau; and Leon. Dear sister of Mike (Mary) Reger. Linda found joy in gardening, cherished family gatherings, and enjoyed attending sporting events to support her grandchildren. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026 in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to WRHN Foundation – Cancer Care would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

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