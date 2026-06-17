Brubacher, Annie M

After a brief battle with cancer, Annie passed away at Victoria Hospital, London on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at the age of 56 years. Daughter of Menno and Sarah Brubacher of Elmira. Sister of Lovina (Noah) Martin of Elmira, Nelson (Vera) Brubacher of Elora, and Tobias (Erla) Brubacher of Elmira. Remembered by 11 nephews, and three nieces. Predeceased by her sister Erma (2014), paternal grandparents Sidney (Lovina) Brubacher, and maternal grandparents Nelson (Lucinda) Martin. Visitation took place on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 from 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. and on Thursday, June 18, 2026 from 5-8 p.m. at the home of Menno Brubacher, 1205 Tilman Rd., Elmira. A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026 at the home, then to Elmira Mennonite Cemetery for a graveside service.

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