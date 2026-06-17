Shantz, Lorna

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at A. R. Goudie L.T.C., Kitchener in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Floyd Shantz (2003). Dear mother of Dale (Elaine) Shantz, Steven (Barbara) Shantz, and Debra (Phil) Milan. Loving grandmother of Andrea (Christopher) Brissette, Sarah (Kevin) Henhoeffer, Aaron (Shelley) Shantz, Jasmine (Terence) Chandra, Brandon Ropp, Rachel Miller, Paige (Alejandro Caicedo) Miller, Erik (Sarah) Miller; great-grandmother of Jacob (Erin Bordman) Shantz Brissette, McKenzie Shantz Brissette, Madaline Henhoeffer, Sydney Henhoeffer, Riley Miller, Samuel Chandra, Naomi Chandra, Griffen Shantz, Clem Shantz; and great great-grandmother of Jack Shantz Bordman and Leo Shantz Bordman. Sister of Vera (Willis) Weber, and sister-in-law of Christine (the late Wilfred) Shantz. Predeceased by her parents Elam and Elmina Martin, daughter Patricia (Brian) Miller, grandson Jordan Ropp, and siblings Vernon (Eileen) Martin, Mabel (Louis) Sauder, Willis (Eva) Martin, and Curtis (Ruth) Martin. A private family interment will be held in St. Jacobs Mennonite Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place on Friday, June 19, 2026 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira at 2 p.m., followed by refreshments.

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