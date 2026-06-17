Kocher, Orval



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at WRHN-Midtown at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Sharon (Andrews) Kocher of St. Jacobs for 59 years. Loving father of the late Corey (Laura) Kocher (2020) and of Stephanie Kocher. Proud grandpa to Kyle and Cody. Will be missed by brothers Doug, and Gary (Cheryl), and by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Rosetta Kocher, brothers Joe, Floyd, Harold, Sonny, Lorne, Eddie, Ronnie, and sisters Sally, Bernice, Patty, Shirley, and Margie. Orval was an avid fisherman with a great love of the outdoors. He also cherished time at the trailer with his family, and will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Visitation will be held at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira on Thursday, June 18, 2026 from 12 p.m. until time of service in the chapel at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. Cremation and interment in Calvary United Cemetery will take place at a later date. Donations to the Kidney Foundation or KW Habilitation Services would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.

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