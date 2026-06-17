Graff, Allan Victor

Peacefully passed away on Monday, June 15, 2026 at Hospice Waterloo Region, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Jane (Rumig) for almost 59 years. Cherished father of Gregory (Happy) of Taiwan, Anita (Kim) of Lucan, and Annette (David) McLennaghan of Mindemoya. Loving grandfather of Victor, Amy, Zachary; Justin, Nathan, Ashton; Andrew, and Natasha; and great-grandfather of Anna Rose, and Bennett. Brother of Jeanne (Steve) Hall, and brother-in-law of Kathie Miller, Michael (Lori) Rumig, Jerry (Ruby) Furlong, and Christine Furlong. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Allan dedicated 33 years to teaching with the Separate School Board. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elmira Legion, the Woolwich Seniors Association, and a longtime faithful parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila RC Church. Allan found great joy in gardening, coin collecting, and collecting antique dishes. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Kitchener Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays, and was very musically inclined. Cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral home visitation. A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. A reception will follow in the church hall. Family interment in St. Mary’s RC Cemetery, Hesson at a later date. Donations to Hospice Waterloo, St. Teresa’s RC Church, or WRHN Foundation - Cancer Care would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the healthcare providers at Groves Memorial Hospital, WRHN-Midtown, the Cancer Clinic, and Hospice Waterloo Region for the loving care shown to Allan.

; ; ;