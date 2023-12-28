Mastodon
Hot Off the Press
Christmas Festivities
Don’t pave that field, it’s gold for Ontario
Lefcourtland: December 28, 2023
More tales from a well-travelled Elmira native
Breaking down acute and chronic pancreatitis
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
2 Truths & 1 Lie [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Forum - Coming Soon [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Whether you want to splurge or save, here's how to make a cocktail that sparkles
Observer Staff
Last updated on Dec 28, 23
Posted on Dec 28, 23
1 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/whether-you-want-to-splurge-or-save-heres-how-to-make-a-cocktail-that-sparkles/
Post In:
America's Test Kitchen
Food
America's Test Kitchen
Whether you want to splurge or save, here's how to make a cocktail that sparkles
Easy, protein-packed weeknight combo
If you’re looking for a new Christmas cookie recipe, this is the one you should try
Hearty brassica is the ideal base for a festive, make-ahead salad
Fragrant, floral grapefruit shines in this ultra-simple tart
On The Menu
Shortbread is a Christmas staple
Brining helps ensure a nice, moist turkey
Still time for an autumn salad
A combined take on potato salad
There’s nothing to fear from quinoa
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA