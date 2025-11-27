A busy time for Santa as he attends events across the townships

Santa Claus visited with kids in St. Jacobs during last weekend’s Sparkles event. Sarah and Ramy Nassar with thier kids Avery and Riley (standing). [Andrea Eymann]

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout: Santa Claus is coming to town this holiday season with some local stops.

The big guy in red, who is also known by around 124 names worldwide, such as Father Christmas, Saint Nick or Joulupukki in Finland. He will be making visits around Woolwich and Wellesley townships to ask the kids what they want for Christmas.

On November 29, the Ariss and Maryhill Lions Club is holding its Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maryhill Community Centre at 58 St. Charles St. E.

