Hot Off the Press
Ringing the bell to mark a happy day
The Linwood Snofest
This area not immune to havoc wrought by Trump’s tariffs
A card game that helps people visualize the impacts of climate change
Round One in the trade fight is a draw
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
A card game that helps people visualize the impacts of climate change
By
Ethan Braund
Last updated on Feb 06, 25
Posted on Feb 06, 25
2 min read
Climate Fresk players place sets of cards and draw arrows to show a visual of the causes and effects of climate change. [Ethan Braund]
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/a-card-game-that-helps-people-visualize-the-impacts-of-climate-change/
Post In:
News
Previous Article
Round One in the trade fight is a draw
Next Article
This area not immune to havoc wrought by Trump’s tariffs
Ethan Braund
Trending
Recent
Elmira teen falls victim to high-pressure scam known to regional police
Wellesley approves 53% jump in fees on new homes, adding another $7,000
Wellesley drafting bylaw to ban kite fighting after incidents
Processing operation, lodgings approved for St. Jacobs-area orchard
Intersection in Wellesley under scrutiny following fatal collision
Ringing the bell to mark a happy day
The Linwood Snofest
This area not immune to havoc wrought by Trump’s tariffs
A card game that helps people visualize the impacts of climate change
Round One in the trade fight is a draw
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA