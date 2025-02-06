Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

A card game that helps people visualize the impacts of climate change

By Ethan Braund

Last updated on Feb 06, 25

Posted on Feb 06, 25

2 min read

A card game that helps people visualize the impacts of climate change
Climate Fresk players place sets of cards and draw arrows to show a visual of the causes and effects of climate change. [Ethan Braund]
; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Ethan Braund
Ethan Braund
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA