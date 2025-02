The EDSS FIRST Robotics 4719 team is developing this year’s robot, as they prepare for Saturday’s open house and next month’s competition in Oshawa. Back row: Kai Bolduc, Luke Hansen, Jarod Wight, Evan Reger, Carson Toonstra, Tim Nolan, Nick May. Middle row: Ryan Wilkie, Rebecca Przychodzki, Taliah Keil, Brooklyn Alpaugh, Staz Pokora. Front row: Wesley Wilson, Jackson Lowther, Luke Wendling, Sam Fulton, Caleb Drost. [Andrea Eymann]