A Special ringette victory as Wolves triumph over the Sugar Kings

The Woolwich Wolves defeated the Elmira Sugar Kings 18-17 in a ringette game on Saturday. Front: goaltenders Ryan Martin and Thomas Chan. Kneeling: Karen Weber, Kaitlyn Frey, Mark Allison, Ryan Forwell, Tanner McDonald, Liam Eveleigh, Isaac Lorentz. Standing: referee Jonathan Hiller, Mitchell Good, Jonathan Staken, Janet Weber, Frieda Friesen, Jennifer Chester, Wojtel Monkiewicz, Cassie Bott, Margaret Moser, Joanne Weber, Wolves coach Max Shantz, Ian Speiran, Sam Ratcliffe, Jacob Gibbons, Luke Della Croce. [Julian Gavaghan]