1938-2023

Alice Martin (nee Frey) of Floradale, formerly of St. Jacobs, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the age of 84. Cherished wife of the late Cyrus R. Martin who led the way Home six days prior on May 28, 2023. Loving mother of Caroline and Ray Brubacher of Wallenstein, Stephen Martin and Michelle Lamontagne of Heidelberg, and Angela Martin of Elmira. Sadly missed by ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Edward (Eva, 2021) Frey, John (2022) and Seleda Frey, Peter and Doris Frey, Anna (Clayton, 2019) Weber, Albert and Naomi Frey, Mahlon and Isobel Frey, Ella and Amsey Weber, and Erla and Cleason Weber. Sister-in-law of Lydian R. Martin. Predeceased by her parents Allan and Lydia Frey, and stepmother Fanny (Martin) Frey.Also predeceased by her husband’s brothers and their wives; Daniel (Lydian), Leander (Minerva, Elvina), Joshua (Elizabeth), George (Veronica), and Ira (Selema, Lena) Martin. Visitation took place on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 6 - 8 p.m. and Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 2 - 4 and 5 - 7 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family service was held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the funeral home, followed by burial and public service at Martins Mennonite Meeting House, Waterloo. Thank you to the entire Care Partners team, extended family, church community, and many friends who have supported us on this journey.



