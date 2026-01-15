Assessing AI’s impact on future labour market

Rather than eliminating large numbers of existing jobs, AI is more often being used to absorb additional workload, streamline repetitive tasks, or delay the creation of new roles.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping how employers across Canada make hiring decisions, but new survey data suggest its impact on jobs across markets is more incremental than disruptive.

A national poll conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals found that nearly one-quarter of Canadian employers planning to reduce staff cited increased automation or AI use as a reason for doing so.

Instead of widespread layoffs, the more common effect appears to be slower hiring and a reluctance to replace workers who leave.

