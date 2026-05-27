Cooper, Franklin Gordon “Frank”

Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2026 at WRHN-Queen’s Blvd., at the age of 81 years after a brief battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Nancy (Wescott) for 60 years. Proud father of Scott Cooper, and Jennifer (Doug) Kochut, and grandfather of Daniel, and Matthew. Cherished brother of Wayne (Valerie), Pauline (the late Michael) Williams, Elaine (Gary) MacIntosh, and brother-in-law of Marjorie “Midge” Davenport (George Divo), and Nancy Rivest. Frank will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Olive Cooper, mother-in-law Marjorie Wescott, siblings-in-law Dorothy (Charlie) Plourde, and Bill Wescott. Frank was a true light—warm, outgoing, and endlessly optimistic, with a quick wit and a fantastic sense of humour. He poured that same vibrant energy into his family, living as a dedicated grandfather who rarely missed a chance to watch his grandsons play sports. Frank was a faithful member of Trinity United Church. When he wasn’t spending time with his loved ones, Frank could be found playing baseball, washing his cars, or bringing that same dedication to his longtime career at PIB. As per Frank’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2026 from 5-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2026 at Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Rd., Floradale with a reception to follow. Interment will take place in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Trinity United Church or Woolwich Community Services would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

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