Passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at his residence in Elmira at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of Norma (Weigel) Dunham for almost 68 years. Dearest father of Lori-Anne Tobey (Tim) and David Dunham (Laura). “Chichi Papa” will be missed by his grandchildren Craig (Amanda), Aaron, Daniel (Kora), Joshua, Rebekah, Nathanael “George” (Hadley), and Sean, and by his great-grandchildren Peyton, Jase, Logan, Meadow, Beau, Indie, and Kate. Predeceased by his parents Clifford and Marie Dunham, and sister Marlene Dunham. John’s career reflected his many interests and strong work ethic, with positions at the Elmira Theatre, Canada Bread, Humpty Dumpty Foods, the Produce and Garden Centre at Freiburgers, and later as a driver for Community Care Concepts. For nearly 50 years, he treasured time spent trailering at Spry Lake (now Trillium Woods Camp), where he made many lasting memories and friendships. John also enjoyed teaching ceramics, had a deep appreciation for flowers — especially roses — and took great pleasure in visiting local farms for fresh produce and homemade desserts. Visitation will take place on Friday, May 29, 2026 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at St. James Lutheran Church, 60 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A reception will follow at the funeral home. Cremation and interment in St. James Lutheran Cemetery will take place at a later date. Donations to WRHN – Cardiac Care would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the funeral home.

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