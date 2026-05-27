Martin, Nancy F.

On Friday, May 22, 2026, at Listowel Memorial Hospital, Nancy Martin, age 91 of Hawkesville. Survived by her sister Mrs. Susannah Bowman (Nelson, 2019) of Hawkesville. Also remembered by Esther (David) Martin of Linwood, Nancy (Alvin) Gingrich of Dunsford, Mary Ann (Mervin) Martin, and Lovina (Josiah) Weber both of Listowel, and Henry (Ada) Bowman of Hawkesville, and extended family. Predeceased by her parents Mathias and Lydia (Frey) Martin, and two brothers in infancy, brother-in-law Nelson Bowman, and nephew Levi Bowman. Friends called at the home of Henry Bowman 3727 Ament Line, Wallenstein on Saturday, May 23, 2026 from 4 - 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, May 24, 2026 from 1 - 6 p.m. A family service was held at the home on Monday, May 25, 2026 at 9 a.m. then to Linwood Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

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