Councillors urged to bring spending under control in Woolwich budget

Woolwich residents hoping for assurances their property taxes would be brought under control were left disappointed following a council budget discussion Tuesday night.

Coun. Evan Burgess’ motion to keep the 2026 tax increase to within inflation, currently a little over two per cent, and future increases under five per cent failed to garner enough support, with only Coun. Bonnie Bryant agreeing.

Councillors discussed some kind of target, but ultimately deferred discussion for the next meeting.

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;