CyberCavs team members Zadie Harpster, Zach Scherer, Sam Zwart, Nat Stroobosscher, Maurice Veldhuis, Eli Sullivan, Steve Van Dokkumburg, Nehemiah Bristow and Rachel Tomic with their winning robot Orville, which features a hopper that looks like a popcorn box, at the University of Waterloo competition on Mar. 21. [Julian Gavaghan]