EcoBoosters’ latest repair café set for Jan. 31

By Thomas Kent

Last updated on Jan 29, 26

Posted on Jan 29, 26

Ashley Ropp and Denise Gingerich at a previous EcoBoosters event. [Submitted]

Instead of throwing broken household items into the trash, residents in Wilmot and Wellesley townships are being encouraged to sit down, pick up tools, and learn how to fix them.

That’s the idea behind the repair café, a free community event hosted by Nith Valley EcoBoosters, which returns to New Hamburg on January 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Zion United Church, 215 Peel St.

Repair cafés are events where people bring broken or damaged items and work alongside volunteer “fixers” to repair them. While the immediate goal is to keep items out of landfills, organizers say the broader purpose is to build skills, strengthen community connections, and rethink the throwaway culture that has become common in modern life.

Thomas Kent
Thomas Kent

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

Thomas Kent is the Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for The Observer.

