EDSS cross-country runners have strong showing as season winds down

Elmira District Secondary School’s cross-country athletes had great success at the WCSSAA championship on October 16.

On race day, 18 students across the novice, junior and senior categories qualified to head to regionals on October 23.

To top it off, McKayla Korir finished first with a time of 20:28 in a 5km race in the junior girls’ category during the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletics Association (WCSSAA) competition.

“I was really happy about it,” said the tenth grader, noting she hadn’t been first in the race before.

Joel Allison, who ran 4km, also finished in top spot with a time of 14:58 for the novice boys, with the ninth grader noting he was expecting to place second or first.

Additionally, Madden Habermehl finished fifth in the junior boys’ 5km race with a time of 18:47.

“I felt really good about it,” the tenth grader said. “I think I pushed hard, and I was happy about it.”

“I’m so proud of these athletes,” coach Karen Myers told The Observer.

