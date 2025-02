The EDSS girls’ curling team defeated Laurel Heights 7-3 and Waterloo Collegiate 13-1 on Feb. 14 to claim the WCSSAA championship for the third year in a row. Skip Julia Van Rooy sends the stone down the ice at the Elmira and District Curling Club, with Brooklyn Alpaugh, left, and Grey Meissner keeping a close eye on its progress. [Andrea Eymann]