From St. Jacobs to Iqaluit, as Hockey Helps the Homeless

Michele and Rob Way from St. Jacobs will be heading to Iqaluit tomorrow for the northernmost Hockey Helps the Homeless NHL Alumni Game. [Andrea Eymann]

St. Jacobs’ Rob and Michele Way will be flying to Nunavut today (Thursday) for the northernmost Hockey Helps the Homeless NHL Alumni Game, where Toronto Maple Leaf alumni and other professional hockey players will face off in Iqaluit.

It is one of the coldest spots in Canada, where temperatures can reach minus-45.6 degrees Celsius. Those conditions lead to significantly higher costs for food, electricity, and transportation than, say, this neck of the woods. As Rob Way noted, a bag of milk that’s $6 here costs $20 in the northern territory.

The alumni tournament is looking to raise money to help with the food and housing insecurity more prevalent there.