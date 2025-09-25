Group proposes alternative budget to counter massive Woolwich tax increases

Local residents concerned with growing tax burden, forge group to come up with alternative strategies to tackle deficits.

A group of concerned Woolwich residents is drafting an alternative budget to show the mayor and councillors how to tackle a reserve fund shortage without imposing another big tax rise.

Retired Conestogo businessman Hardy Willms and other members of the Property Taxpayers Alliance said many households are already at “breaking point” and need relief.

Willms, a former chief financial officer, hopes that the prospect of next year’s election might make Mayor Sandy Shantz and the rest of council take notice and focus on reducing staff costs.

The alliance revealed its plan after Woolwich council was asked by director of finance Colm Lynn earlier this month to consider the possibility of a 22-per-cent tax rise next year.

Willms fears that figure is designed only as a device to make another double-digit increase more palatable to already frustrated voters.

“This year, the rise was 10 per cent, and the last three years combined is 29.3 per cent, so it’s already unsustainable,” he said.

“They’re not going to do 22 per cent next year, but they threw that number out, and if they come in at 10 or 15 per cent, they’ll think they’re heroes.”

